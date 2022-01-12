John Pepper has retired from his position as chairman of OceanWise.

He has 50 years of experience in the geospatial information industry. He joined OceanWise just after the company was founded 12 years ago. Pepper has been key in promoting OceanWise marine mapping products, having helped establish, and then chaired, the International Hydrographic Organization’s Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure working group from 2008 to 2014.

Pepper also drove forth the OceanWise business development and marketing portfolio, and helped create and deliver marine data management training courses and free annual workshops.

He leaves OceanWise to pursue his passions in travel, sports and food and wine, and to spend more time with his family.

