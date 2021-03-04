OceanTools is supporting a tsunami detection project in Southeast Asia by successfully delivering its first shipment of tsunami detection housings to a client in Indonesia.

Depth-rated to 7,500 m, the housings will be utilized for early detection of tsunami threats, which will

provide the authorities the opportunity to efficiently evacuate people living in its path, therefore, reducing

the number of fatalities.

The OceanTools housings are designed to contain various sensors, including seismometers and extremely

accurate pressure sensors, to measure earthquakes and the resultant tsunamis. The housings are linked

together using telecommunications cable that carry the data great distances, from the sensors over fiber-optic to shore-based monitoring stations.

