OceanTools’ C-Dye ECO is the most environmentally acceptable offshore fluorescent leak tracing dye available in OSPAR countries, such as the U.K., Denmark and Norway. C-Dye ECO is also fully in line with recent SIS (substance in solvent) guidelines.

The dye is extremely detectable in a subsea environment. C-Dye ECO is typically dosed at a ratio of 100 to 200 ppm, depending on application, yielding similar or better brightness intensity when compared to other mainstream conventional dyes.

This new variant of C-Dye has been developed by partner company Subsea Chemistry to work with the newly launched range of DyeTectors called the ECO series, which comprises the D7-ECO and the ultracompact D5-ECO.

