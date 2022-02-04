The Ocean Frontier Institute (OFI) has joined Ocean Visions as a research consortium member to contribute ocean science expertise and ocean assets toward solving some of the largest challenges in oceans and climate.

OFI, a transnational Canadian organization housed at Dalhousie University and Memorial University, Canada, leads at the frontier of ocean research to inform ocean policy and industry to develop a sustainable blue economy.

Ocean Visions includes leading academic institutions such as Georgia Tech, MIT and WHOI, and impact partners such as Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) and AGU, to design and advance solutions to the growing crisis in our ocean and climate.

Ocean Visions connects research institutions, governments, investors and industry to collaborate on the development, testing and deployment of scalable and equitable solutions at the ocean-climate nexus, with a specific focus on three grand challenges: reversing the climate crisis in the ocean, building resilient coastal systems and communities, and building a climate-resilient aquatic food system.

Ocean Visions’ goals are well aligned with OFI’s leadership in global carbon observation initiatives and OFI’s large research projects in atmosphere-ocean interactions, auditing the Northwest Atlantic carbon sink, improving sustainability of aquaculture, and predicting the future of ocean and coastal infrastructure.

In the near term, OFI scientists will have the opportunity to collaborate and contribute to the Ocean Visions Launchpad program supporting science and industry teams that are developing technology and commercial solutions for ocean-based carbon dioxide removal and competing in the $100 million XPRIZE for Carbon Removal, supported by the Musk Foundation.

Learn more at: oceanfrontierinstitute.com.

