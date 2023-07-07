Ocean Exploration Trust’s (OET) third expedition of 2023, NA151, is underway. EV Nautilus is now in the Northeast Pacific to partner with Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) in ocean exploration and maintenance of the major cabled observatory NEPTUNE (North-East Pacific Time-series Underwater Networked Experiments). OET and ONC, an initiative of the University of Victoria, embarked on June 25 on this 22-day expedition that starts and finishes in Sidney, British Columbia—marking the seventh year of their partnership.

The expedition crew will use the ROVs Hercules and Atalanta to deploy and recover observatory sensors, cameras, and instruments and provide general maintenance, navigating depths up to 2,660 m in one of the most hostile environments on Earth. The team will also assist in scientific seafloor surveys with biological and geological sampling, investigating unique coastal marine life and deep-sea ecosystems, including the spectacular Endeavour hydrothermal vent field. This expedition is funded by Ocean Networks Canada.

ONC’s 800+ km cabled seafloor observatory off the west coast of British Columbia provides power and internet connectivity to thousands of sensors installed on the seafloor, bringing the secrets of the deep sea to light in real time. This world-leading NEPTUNE observatory provides high-resolution, long-term, location-specific observations not possible by traditional ship-based exploration.

You can join the exploration in real time via NautilusLive.org, a live streaming 24/7 interactive portal for seafloor expeditions.

