Aberdeen-headquartered North Star Renewables has created a new permanent senior role for offshore wind consultant Andrew Duncan to lead the U.K. firm’s expansion in offshore wind and increase its foothold in other green offshore energy industries.

Duncan has taken up the role of renewables director, having worked with North Star in an advisory capacity since 2019. He was instrumental in helping the business to secure its first offshore wind contract, a £270 million award with Dogger Bank Wind Farm to deliver three state-of-the-art service offshore vessels (SOVs) for three 10-year charters. He is based at the company’s new Port of Tyne facility.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Duncan has a strong track record of successful business development and bringing offshore wind vessels to market, including the world’s first wind turbine installation vessel, The Resolution, as well as crew transfer vessel concepts and operations. He also worked at RenewableUK for more than a year, supporting its supply chain members.

