NOAA Fisheries is seeking nominations to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. The committee advises the secretary of commerce on all living marine resource matters that are the responsibility of the U.S. Department of Commerce. It researches, evaluates, and provides advice and recommendations to the secretary and NOAA on agency policies, activities, science, conservation, and regulatory programs critical to the mission and goals of NOAA Fisheries.

Nominations are being accepted through March 13, 2023.

Committee members are highly qualified, diverse individuals with experience in:

Commercial, recreational, aquaculture and noncommercial fisheries and businesses

Seafood industry, including processing, marketing, restaurants and related industries

Marine, ecosystems, or protected resources management and conservation

Human dimensions or social sciences associated with living marine resources and working waterfronts

Nominees should possess expertise in one of these areas and be able to commit to two in-person annual meetings and year-round subcommittee work.

Members may be from tribes or indigenous groups, environmental organizations, academia, consumer groups, and other living marine resource interest groups. Membership is balanced geographically across all U.S. geographic regions, including the Western Pacific and Caribbean.

Individuals serve for a term of three years. Members may serve a second consecutive term if reappointed.

See nomination instructions and guidelines here.

For questions or more information, contact Katie Denman: katie.denman@noaa.gov.

