Nominations have opened for this year’s International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) annual awards, which look to recognize volunteer and professional maritime search and rescue (SAR) personnel from around the world.

This year’s awards, which will be the eighth to take place, will also focus on those who have dedicated their lives to developing maritime SAR services, those developing innovative technology and equipment, and those encouraging more women to enter a traditionally male-dominated sector.

This year’s awards will have five categories that are open for nominations:

Individual: For outstanding individual contribution to maritime SAR operations.

For outstanding individual contribution to maritime SAR operations. Team: For outstanding team contribution to maritime SAR operations.

For outstanding team contribution to maritime SAR operations. Innovation & Technology: For innovation and technology in the field of maritime SAR.

For innovation and technology in the field of maritime SAR. Vladimir Maksimov Award for Lifetime Achievement: For lifetime achievement in the maritime SAR sector. (This award is sponsored by Inmarsat.)

For lifetime achievement in the maritime SAR sector. (This award is sponsored by Inmarsat.) #WomeninSAR Award: For an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to improving equality of opportunity for women and girls in maritime SAR. (This award is sponsored by HamiltonJet.)

The closing date for nominations is July 31.

The shortlist will be announced September 29. The winners will be announced October 18.

Nominations can be submitted online at: www.international- maritime-rescue.org/imrf- awards-2023-nomination-form.

