Awarded jointly by the Marine Technology Society (MTS) and the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) , the Captain Don Walsh Award for Ocean Exploration is presented annually to an individual who has made an outstanding, sustained, international contribution to the development, application or propagation of marine/underwater technology toward the advancement of ocean exploration.

Nomination details for the award are at: https://bit.ly/3fyiXIs, www.sut.org and www.mtsociety.org.

The closing date for nominations is May 31, 2021.

The award is named in honor of Capt. (retired) Don Walsh, an accomplished American oceanographer, explorer, retired naval officer and marine policy specialist. He and Jacques Piccard were aboard the bathyscaphe Trieste on January 23, 1960 when it made a record descent into the Mariana Trench, which is the deepest point of the world’s oceans.

Dr. Edie Widder, an MTS member, won the inaugural award in 2020.

