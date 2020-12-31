ASNE is calling for nominations for its Annual Awards Program, which honors professionals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in one or more facets of naval engineering.

You can nominate a colleague who has made an achievement in naval engineering; is an incredible volunteer; has contributed a lifetime to the naval engineering field; excels in fleet engineering, maintenance or logistics; or is an exceptional young engineer.

The nominee must be an ASNE member.

All nominations are due January 6, 2021.

Learn more here.

