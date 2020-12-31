Nominate Someone for ASNE Awards
ASNE is calling for nominations for its Annual Awards Program, which honors professionals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in one or more facets of naval engineering.
You can nominate a colleague who has made an achievement in naval engineering; is an incredible volunteer; has contributed a lifetime to the naval engineering field; excels in fleet engineering, maintenance or logistics; or is an exceptional young engineer.
The nominee must be an ASNE member.
All nominations are due January 6, 2021.