NOIA will hold a virtual meeting August 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. EST on “Wind Energy Areas in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The U.S. Department of Interior has announced two sweeping draft wind energy areas of 546,645 acres and 188,023 acres respectively across the Gulf of Mexico for potential offshore wind development. This has prompted questions from some NOIA members—particularly those primarily in the oil and gas space—of what this might mean and what the next steps are. To answer these questions, NOIA will host Ben Brown with the Business Network for Offshore Wind to explain where we are and what comes next.

This virtual event will be open only to NOIA members.

RSVP here.

Like this: Like Loading...