The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has named TechnipFMC and Aker Solutions as the winners of the 2022 NOIA Safety in Seas Awards competition. TechnipFMC is the 2022 NOIA Safety in Seas Culture of Safety Award winner, and Aker Solutions is recognized for the 2022 NOIA Safety in Seas Safety Practice Award.

The Culture of Safety Award honors overall organizational immersion in and commitment to safety, which has resulted in remarkable, measurable and sustained safety performance over a prolonged period of time. The Safety Practice Award recognizes specific technologies, approaches, methods or projects with direct and demonstrable impacts on improving safety.

TechnipFMC is recognized for the Culture of Safety Award for their Pulse and Impact Quality programs. Impact Quality focuses on leadership behaviors that drive a culture of prevention, accountability and continuous improvement. Pulse is the company’s global Health, Safety, Environment & Security (HSES) culture and engagement program. Through training, self-assessment and communication, Pulse provides TechnipFMC with the skills, tools and behaviors needed to maintain and strengthen HSES culture. Since its launch in 2018, the Pulse and Impact Quality programs have engaged more than 6,000 internal and external stakeholders, and the Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) has declined from 0.44 to 0.26.

Aker Solutions is recognized for their Control of Work program. The new program was developed to allow for each Aker Solutions segment and functional area to be graded throughout the year on implementation and adherence to the use of Safe Working Essentials tools. A key aspect of the program is encouraging the use of Stop Work Authority in an effort to support continuous safe operations. Between 2020 and 2021, Aker Solutions’ U.S. operations saw a 92 percent increase in Stop Works, initiated from all areas of manufacturing, offshore services, maintenance, engineering, office personnel and contractors. This significant increase in Stop Work usage across the entire value chain demonstrates strong employee ownership of HSSE performance and, moreover, a culture of proactive risk identification across the business.

NOIA has held the SIS awards competition since 1978 to recognize those who contribute to improving the safety of life in the offshore energy industry. The awards are sponsored by Compass Publications, publisher of Sea Technology magazine.

