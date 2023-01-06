Nominations are open for the NOIA Safety in Seas (SIS) Awards, given to companies leading offshore safety innovation and progress in the U.S.

NOIA has held the SIS Awards competition annually since 1978 to recognize those who contribute to improving the safety of the offshore energy industry. The awards are sponsored by Compass Publications, publisher of Sea Technology magazine.

The Culture of Safety Award honors overall organizational immersion in and commitment to safety, which has resulted in remarkable, measurable and sustained safety performance over a prolonged period of time.

The Safety Practice Award recognizes specific technologies, approaches, methods or projects with direct and demonstrable impacts on improving safety.

The winners of the Safety in Seas Awards are determined by an independent selection committee. The awards are presented each spring in Washington, D.C.

NOIA is currently accepting nominations through February 24, 2023. Self-nominations and submissions for both categories are allowed.

Find details here.

