Nominations for the NOIA Safety in Seas Awards are due February 24. The NOIA Safety in Seas competition is open to all NOIA members in good standing.

The Culture of Safety Award honors overall organizational immersion in and commitment to safety, which has resulted in remarkable, measurable, and sustained safety performance over a prolonged period of time.

The Safety Practice Award recognizes specific technologies, approaches, methods or projects with direct and demonstrable impacts on improving safety.

Compass Publications Inc., the publisher of Sea Technology magazine, established the awards in 1978.

Winners will be announced and will receive their awards during the 2023 NOIA Annual Meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., April 26 to 29.

