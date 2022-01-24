The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has released the policy paper “Carbon Capture, Use, & Storage: An Economic, Employment, & Climate Opportunity for the U.S Offshore Region.” Along with key policy recommendations, the document details the vast advantages that the deployment of carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico can provide the U.S. to help meet ambitious emissions reduction targets to address climate change.

The International Energy Agency says that CCUS provides an “important opportunity to achieve deep carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reductions.”

The U.S Gulf of Mexico offers tremendous advantages and can accelerate the emerging U.S. CCUS sector and strengthen American leadership thanks to several factors:

Vast geologic prospects for CO2 storage

Extensive and established energy infrastructure along the Gulf Coast and throughout the Outer Continental Shelf

A proximity to industrial centers for capturing emissions

An assessable engineering and energy knowledge base and workforce, along with associated research, development and deployment (RD&D) capabilities.

The NOIA CCUS policy paper details the promise and opportunity that the U.S. Gulf of Mexico offers for CCUS and highlights the policies the administration and Congress, as well as states, should support to make widespread offshore CCUS development and deployment a reality in the U.S.



The full policy paper can be downloaded here.

Like this: Like Loading...