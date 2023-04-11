NOIA and OOC will hold their second annual CCS Symposium at the Baker Institute at Rice University in Houston on June 1.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is widely recognized to be an essential tool for addressing the climate challenge. The symposium will bring together the experts in the field for the purposes of learning and collaborating on the opportunities and challenges for CCS along the U.S. coasts. Attendees will include industry, government and academia.

Learn more about the symposium here.

