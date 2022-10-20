The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has named Vallourec as the winner of the inaugural NOIA Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Excellence Award. The NOIA ESG Excellence Award highlights and recognizes those who, by their actions, design or influence, are contributing to the advancement of the ideals embodied by the NOIA ESG Principles and the NOIA Climate Change Principle.

Vallourec is recognized for its strong commitment to ESG performance. It has deployed a holistic approach that is supported across the organization. The Vallourec ESG roadmap is a proactive approach that prioritizes measurable, third-party-validated impacts and targets; communication with employees and stakeholders; building trust with communities; and teamwork and innovation.

Learn more here.

