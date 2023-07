The second annual NOIA Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Excellence Award is open for entries. The award honors service and supply sector members of NOIA who actively contribute to advancing the NOIA ESG Principles and the NOIA Climate Change Principles.

To enter, you may email a pdf version of your submission (no more than 20 pages) to Justin Williams at: jwilliams@noia.org by Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Download the entry rubric here.

