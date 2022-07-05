NOIA has launched the annual NOIA Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Excellence Award to highlight and recognize those who, by their actions, design or influence, are contributing to the advancement of the ideals embodied in the NOIA ESG Principles and the NOIA Climate Change Principle.

Strong entries should include or support:

The NOIA Foundational ESG Principles

How the program is institutionalized or well-established within the organization

How the entry represents a significant ESG achievement

Documentation of actual or reasonably anticipated results of the entry

High potential for industry adoption or adaptability

The NOIA ESG Excellence Award competition is open to any offshore service or supply company that is in good standing with NOIA.

Even if your company is not part of the NOIA ESG Network, you are encouraged to apply.

Judging will be conducted by an independent panel of industry and ESG experts.

For consideration in the selection process, entry forms must be submitted to NOIA by Friday, July, 29, 2022. Click here to download the entry rubric.



Judging will commence mid-September.

The inaugural NOIA ESG Excellence Award will be awarded at the NOIA 2022 Fall Meeting October 5 to 7 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

If you have any questions, contact NOIA Vice President of Communications Justin Williams at: jwilliams@noia.org.

Like this: Like Loading...