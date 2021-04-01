NOIA will hold its annual meeting virtually April 14 to 15. It will feature policy makers and leading experts over fireside chats and keynote presentations. The speakers will discuss and address a variety of topics, including the new political energy landscape, COVID-19 and working across party lines.

Speakers include: Matthew Tejada, EPA director of environmental justice; former senator Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.); Dr. Scott Gottleib, American Enterprise Institute resident fellow; and Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.).

Learn more at: www.noia.org/noia-2021-annual-meeting.

