NOAA is seeking public comment on the first steps toward designating a new national marine sanctuary in a 7,000-sq.-mi. area off the central California coast, adjacent to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The designation of a Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary would protect the region’s important marine ecosystem, maritime heritage resources and cultural values of indigenous communities, while allowing NOAA to manage compatible uses within its boundaries.

The National Marine Sanctuaries Act allows NOAA to designate and protect areas of marine and Great Lakes environments with special national significance.

The public can comment on the proposed sanctuary designation until January 10, 2022 through the Federal eRulemaking Portal: www.regulations.gov. The docket number is NOAA-NOS-2021-0080.

NOAA will also host virtual public meetings on December 8, December 13 and January 6, during which members of the public can offer oral comments.

A detailed description of the proposed sanctuary, as well as additional information about opportunities to provide comment, can be found at: http://sanctuaries.noaa. gov/Chumash-heritage.

Like this: Like Loading...