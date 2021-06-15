NOAA seeks nominations to serve on the board of directors of the new Marine Debris Foundation. NOAA seeks nominees representing a variety of backgrounds, areas of expertise and experiences, and who will contribute to a diverse, equitable and inclusive board that supports activities related to marine debris.

Nominees should have a background in the following categories:

the assessment, prevention, reduction or removal of marine debris, which may include an individual with expertise in post-consumer materials management or a circular economy;

the assessment, prevention, reduction or removal of marine debris outside the United States;

ocean and coastal resource conservation science or policy; and

international trade or foreign policy.

NOAA also seeks candidates with experience or skills related to fundraising and nonprofit management.

The full list of additional selection criteria is available in the Federal Register Notice or on the Marine Debris Program website.

Nomination packages are due by 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 30, 2021.

