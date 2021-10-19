NOAA is seeking up to four new members for its Ocean Exploration Advisory Board, a federal advisory committee that advises the NOAA administrator on matters pertaining to ocean exploration.

The panel advises NOAA on strategic planning, exploration priorities, competitive ocean exploration grant programs and other matters as requested.

In addition to advising NOAA leaders, NOAA expects the board to play a leadership role in helping to define and develop a national program of ocean exploration involving a network of stakeholders and partners that will advance national priorities for ocean exploration.

Applicants should demonstrate expertise in areas of scientific research relevant to ocean exploration, including: engineering, data science, deep-ocean biology, geology, oceanography, marine archaeology, or ocean science education and communication.

The following are encouraged to apply: individuals from indigenous communities; individuals from the U.S. West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii; people of color; women; first-generation professionals; individuals with disabilities; LGBTQ+ individuals; and individuals from other communities that have historically faced professional barriers. Representatives of other federal agencies involved in ocean exploration are also encouraged to apply.

Applications must be received by November 5, 2021.

Members serve three-year terms, renewable once, with three to four meetings a year, exclusive of subcommittee, task force and working group meetings.

For more information on how to apply, see the Federal Register notice.

