NOAA is asking for input on what actions NOAA should take to advance President Biden’s America the Beautiful initiative.

Now through December 28, a new notice in the Federal Register gives the public an opportunity to contribute ideas on ways NOAA can work with community partners to advance the goals and recommendations in the report on Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful, including conserving at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by the year 2030.

NOAA will host a public listening session on November 16.

Information on how to submit a comment or recommendation, or join the listening session, is available here.

