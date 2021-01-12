NOAA has established a partnership with The Ocean Foundation to cooperate on international and national scientific efforts to advance research, conservation and our understanding of the global ocean.

The new agreement highlights several priorities for cooperation, including:

understanding climate change and ocean acidification and their effects on oceans and coasts;

increasing coastal resilience and strengthening capacity for climate and acidification adaptation and mitigation;

protecting and managing natural and cultural heritage in special marine areas, including the National Marine Sanctuary system and the National Marine Monuments;

fostering research in the National Estuarine Research Reserve System,

and fostering the development of sustainable U.S. marine aquaculture to support healthy, productive coastal ecosystems and local economies.

Source: NOAA

