NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations will hold a hiring event in Norfolk, Virginia, to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The event will be held on November 15 at the NOAA Marine Operations Center – Atlantic.

NOAA operates a fleet of 15 hydrographic survey, oceanographic research and fisheries survey vessels. NOAA ships operate in the U.S. and around the world. The ships are run by a combination of NOAA commissioned officers and civilian professional mariners.

NOAA’s civilian professional mariners are federal employees and include engineers, and unlicensed members of the engine, steward and deck departments. In addition, survey and electronic technicians operate and/or maintain the ship’s mission, communications and navigation equipment.

NOAA staff will be at the hiring event to answer questions and expedite the hiring process for qualified individuals.

In particular, NOAA is hiring for positions in the deck, engine, steward and electronic technician departments.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and must bring a photo I.D. (driver’s license, passport, etc.) to the event. Applicants are also encouraged to bring, if available:

Merchant Mariners Credential

Maritime training certificates

Transportation Worker Identification Card

Military service record

More details can be found at: www.omao.noaa.gov/ marinerjobevents.

Like this: Like Loading...