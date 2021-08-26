NOAA’s Hydrographic Services Review Panel, a federal advisory committee that advises the NOAA administrator on products and data related to navigation services, ocean and coastal mapping, water levels and currents, and global positioning, will hold an online public meeting September 1 to 2.

The panel will receive updates on navigation and resource needs, geospatial and positioning data, and mapping technology. The meeting will have two special sessions highlighting offshore wind energy and data sharing interests, and the technology, operations and systems to support ocean surveying and mapping in less than 40 m, including LiDAR, satellite-derived bathymetry and multibeam hydrographic surveys.

There will be updates on ocean and coastal mapping implementation plans for the National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone; the Alaska Coastal Mapping Strategy; coastal resilience and data; and other topics.