NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will be holding two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be in Gulfport on January 24 and the second in Pascagoula on January 26.

NOAA staff will be available to answer questions and expedite the hiring process for qualified individuals. In particular, NOAA is hiring for positions in the deck, engine, steward and electronic departments. Applicants must be U.S. citizens.

More details on what applicants should bring to the events can be found at: https://www.omao.noaa.gov/ marinerjobevents.