NOAA has awarded a contract to Ahtna Infrastructure & Technologies LLC for a project to revitalize its port facility in Ketchikan, Alaska. The Alaska-based company will make major improvements, including the construction of a new office building, large floating pier, steel access trestle, and updated power and water utility systems for servicing visiting ships.

The project will begin with the removal of the existing pier and related structures.

Upon completion of this project, NOAA will have a fully functioning homeport in Alaska capable of supporting Ketchikan-based NOAA Ship Fairweather and other visiting NOAA and government vessels. NOAA expects the project to be completed by December 2022.

