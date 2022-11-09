NOAA’s Integrated Ocean and Coastal Mapping Program has announced that the 2022 Alaska Coastal and Ocean Mapping Summit will be held November 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. AKST (1 to 7 p.m. EST).

You can register for both days at: https://register.gotowebinar. com/register/ 6139797600685969931 and see the latest agenda at: https://agc-coastal-soa-dnr. hub.arcgis.com/pages/aksummit .

During this two-day virtual event, attendees will hear the latest on efforts to implement the Alaska Coastal Mapping Strategy and the National Strategy for Ocean Mapping, Exploration and Characterization of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone.

The first day will focus on coastal and airborne mapping topics, and the second day will focus on ocean and waterborne mapping topics. With many opportunities for attendee participation, both days will cover Alaska mapping updates and plans, collaboration methods, technology advancements and potential opportunities to progress mapping goals.

Additional information on these initiatives may be found at:

