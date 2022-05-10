The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation (NMSF) will honor Dr. Marcia McNutt; Eric and Wendy Schmidt and the Schmidt Ocean Institute, 11th Hour Racing, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, and the Schmidt Family Foundation; and Diving With A Purpose at the 2022 Ocean Awards Gala as part of Capitol Hill Ocean Week.



The Ocean Awards Gala returns in person this year in Washington, D.C., in the Ronald Reagan Building atrium on the evening of June 7, 2022. The gala annually recognizes champions of marine and Great Lakes stewardship with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Conservation Innovation Award and the Sanctuary Wavemaker Award. Previous honorees include presidents, members of Congress, and world-renowned scientists and conservationists.

