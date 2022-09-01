Sea Grant and NOAA Fisheries have announced the 2022 National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS)-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship recipients. Seven population and ecosystem dynamics fellows and one marine resource economics fellow were selected.

The 2022 fellows are geographically diverse, pursuing doctoral degrees at universities in Alaska, California, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Washington. Their research projects span a variety of topics concerning modeling and managing systems of living marine resources and economics related to the conservation and management of living marine resources.

The joint fellowship program is a successful workforce development effort to train highly qualified professionals for NOAA’s science-based approach to fisheries management. Since its inception, the program has supported over 100 population and ecosystem dynamics and 38 marine resource economics doctoral fellows.