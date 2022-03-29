Two new films are available to stream at Newyonder: “Wild Isles” and “Three Moons of Biyangdo.”

“Wild Isles” is a documentary that features people and communities who are working to restore the natural world across the British Isles.

“Three Moons of Biyangdo” follows the story of three sisters, now in their 60s, who are freediving Haenyeo “sea women.” They are part of a disappearing, centuries-old tradition in South Korea.

Newyonder is a producer and distributor of original programming in cinematic film and television, with human interest stories connected to the natural environment. Content is currently available to stream as pay-per-view rentals. The company is a Certified B Corp. and is carbon neutral, with a goal to eventually become carbon negative.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...