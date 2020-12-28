KNUD E. HANSEN continues to build on its portfolio of innovative designs and extensive experience in the offshore wind farm sector with a new platform: the ATLAS C-Class, named after the Greek Titan tasked with holding up the sky and heavens above.

With a jacking deadweight of 18,000 tonnes, 6,800 sq. m of cargo deck area and a 3,000-tonne/37-m crane, it is currently the only WTIV (wind turbine installation vessel) capable of carrying six of the new-generation 14- to 16-MW wind turbines, and at least five of the next-generation 20+ MW turbines. The jacking deadweight and crane capacity also enable the vessel to carry at least four of the extra-large monopile/transition piece foundations, which are required for the 14- to 16-MW turbines.

Learn more at: www.knudehansen.com/news/versatility-customization-take-centre-stage-new-wind-turbine-installation-vessel-wtiv.

Like this: Like Loading...