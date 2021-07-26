Ezekiel David has joined Subsea Europe Services GmbH as a marine surveyor.

The appointment is in line with the Hamburg-based hydroacoustic technology specialist’s growth plan, which includes the recent addition of a new field operations manager and a partnership with Aberdeen-headquartered Seatronics that resulted in hundreds of hydroacoustic and auxiliary systems added to the company’s Europe-wide rental portfolio.

David, who holds an M.S. with distinction in surveying and geoinformatics and specialization in hydrography and geodesy from the University of Lagos in Nigeria, will complete his second master’s degree at Hamburg Hafencity University, in tandem with his position at Subsea Europe Services. Created to provide direct support to rental pool clients, the new position is intrinsically linked to Subsea Europe Services’ ambition to

simplify hydrographic surveying so that organizations without in-house expertise can easily acquire their own marine data.

