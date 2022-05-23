MacArtney has appointed 52-year-old Kevin Murray as the managing director of MacArtney UK, based in Aberdeen. He takes over the position of managing director from Phil Middleton.

Murray has held the position of sales director since joining the company in March 2021 and looks forward to taking on a much broader role with the company.

He has a B.A. in business studies and a CIM diploma in marketing, and he worked in the fields of media and hospitality before moving into the underwater technology field in 1999 with CDL. He made his first contact with MacArtney there, when CDL was a MacArtney agent at the time. He later moved to Ashtead Technology, another MacArtney agent at the time, where he spent a total of 10 years, rising to sales director.

With Murray at the helm, MacArtney looks forward to continued growth and optimization of the rich U.K. market potential.

