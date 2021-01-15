Crowley Shipping has formed a New Energy division strategically focused on diverse services supporting the emerging energy sectors in the U.S. and adjacent regions, concentrating in offshore wind and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The new division builds on the company’s 53-year history of support in the oil and gas industry with U.S.-flag vessel assets, engineering and logistics services, many of which quickly and easily pivot for the new sector.

Offshore wind power projects are emerging in the U.S. The company expects its expansion in the offshore wind industry to be as a total life-cycle service provider, with tailored solutions in support of the entire project. The solutions include:

• transportation of turbines during construction

• designs for industry-specific support vessels

• shoreside terminaling

• supply chain services from farm construction through decommissioning.

Like this: Like Loading...