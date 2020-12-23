The ocean is vast and full of sounds. Many are naturally occurring, while others are anthropogenic. When these anthropogenic sounds are unwanted, they are called noise.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) manages energy and mineral resource development on the Outer Continental Shelf subject to environmental safeguards, and noise is high on the list of issues to protect ocean life. BOEM has launched the Center for Marine Acoustics to further understanding of noise in marine environments.

