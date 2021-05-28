Legendary ocean explorer Robert Ballard has released “Into the Deep: A Memoir from the Man Who Found Titanic.”

The book shares inside stories of danger, suspense and discovery—plus previously untold stories about Ballard’s dyslexia and how it has shaped his life.

Twice a New York Times best-selling author, for his memoir, Ballard partnered with investigative reporter and bestselling author Christopher Drew to tell the dramatic and often surprising stories behind his newsworthy discoveries. “Into the Deep” will intrigue adventure lovers young and old.

