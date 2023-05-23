The Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) has announced its plans for the 2023 expedition season aboard Exploration Vessel (EV) Nautilus. The public is invited to join the 10 separate expeditions over the course of eight months at sea that, along with expedition partners, will map and explore deep-sea habitats in the Central and Eastern Pacific, as well as integrate several emerging technologies into at-sea operations. From Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific Remote Islands up to British Columbia and back, EV Nautilus will cover thousands of miles of open ocean.

The 2023 Nautilus expeditions are sponsored by NOAA Ocean Exploration via the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute, with additional support from Ocean Networks Canada, Office of Naval Research, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

OET’s expertise in conducting telepresence-enabled expeditions offers opportunities for scientists, students, educators and the public to participate remotely from shore. Scientists onshore can connect with personnel aboard EV Nautilus via high-speed, satellite-connected streaming and thereby help plan and execute science operations on the ship.

Nautilus’s 2023 expeditions will focus on exploring the geological history of seamounts in the Pacific, deep-sea coral and sponge gardens, and marine protected areas, as well as integrating cutting-edge technologies into at-sea operations.

From May to December 2023, EV Nautilus expeditions will be made available to the public in real time through livestreamed video on NautilusLive.org, a 24-hr. portal. Viewers will be able to ask the at-sea team questions via the website and can also follow expeditions with behind-the-scenes updates on social media. The team of STEM professionals will also connect directly to classrooms via free educational Q&A interactions from the onboard broadcast studio. An ongoing series of live events on social media will also highlight expedition overviews and STEM career features.

