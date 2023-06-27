The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has appointed Joel R. Johnson, an accomplished conservation leader and storyteller dedicated to protecting global biodiversity, as its next president and CEO, effective July 17, 2023. He will join the foundation to head its mission as the leading voice for U.S. protected waters, working with communities to conserve and expand those special places for a healthy ocean, coasts, and Great Lakes.

Johnson has a 20-year track record of fighting for ideas that equitably protect people and the planet at the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, Trout Unlimited, and at Admirable Devil, the award-winning marketing firm he co-founded.

