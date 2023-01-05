Feb 26-28: National Association of Marine Surveyors Conference
The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS) will hold its 60th annual national conference February 26 to 28, 2023 in San Diego, California.
The event will kick off with a welcome reception and happy hour, followed by a full schedule of dynamic seminars and educational sessions for members and nonmembers on topics including: Challenge of Hybrid Technologies; Hydrogen Battery Technology; Insurance Essentials for Surveyors; and Surveyors and Client Agency Relationships.
Robert Paine of New England Marine Surveyors will present Surveying Metal Boats, and for those interested in commercial topics, William Duval will present a forum discussion on Issues Encountered During Discharge, Damage and Loss Prevention Surveys, and Dennis Cammarano of Cammarano Law Group will discuss Cargo Surveying: The Old and the New, the Tried and the True.
There will be a host of additional speakers, and the full agenda for the conference can be found here.