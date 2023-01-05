The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS) will hold its 60th annual national conference February 26 to 28, 2023 in San Diego, California.

The event will kick off with a welcome reception and happy hour, followed by a full schedule of dynamic seminars and educational sessions for members and nonmembers on topics including: Challenge of Hybrid Technologies; Hydrogen Battery Technology; Insurance Essentials for Surveyors; and Surveyors and Client Agency Relationships.

Robert Paine of New England Marine Surveyors will present Surveying Metal Boats, and for those interested in commercial topics, William Duval will present a forum discussion on Issues Encountered During Discharge, Damage and Loss Prevention Surveys, and Dennis Cammarano of Cammarano Law Group will discuss Cargo Surveying: The Old and the New, the Tried and the True.

There will be a host of additional speakers, and the full agenda for the conference can be found here.

