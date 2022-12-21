Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium has announced the dates and topics for Mote’s 2023 Special Lecture Series. The series will feature Mote scientists sharing their world-class research on four Monday evenings in January.

The first lecture in the series will take place January 9, when Dr. Jason Spadaro will present “Rising to the challenge of coral reef restoration.” He joined Mote in December 2021 as a postdoctoral scientist to integrate an ecosystem approach into Mote’s premier science-based Coral Reef Restoration Program. His research focuses on manipulating ecological processes to support the restoration and recovery of Florida’s coral reef and other coral reef ecosystems.

Spadaro will explain how coral reefs are in trouble, and how Mote Marine Laboratory scientists are pioneers in coral reef restoration. Mote’s team actively propagates and restores corals to degraded reef structures, selecting the most resilient and robust corals.

Recently, Mote has also invested in the restoration of critical ecosystem functions, such as grazing by herbivores, i.e., Caribbean king crabs. Led by Spadaro, Mote scientists are engaged in the aquaculture of this large crab species that consumes many of the algae that otherwise would compete with corals for space on the reef.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Each lecture, also offered virtually, will last from 6 to 7:30 p.m., including a Q&A session. Mote members will receive discounted admission.

Tickets are on sale now at: mote.org/lecture.

