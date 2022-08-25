Blue Frontier’s Rising Tide podcast episode 62 features U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina.

As a lawyer and former Army officer who has also held other positions in the federal government, she now represents the United States on a range of international issues.

The 40-minute episode covers illegal fishing, plastic pollution, deep-sea mining, coral restoration, the impact of the war in Ukraine on blue diplomacy and more.

Listen here.

Like this: Like Loading...