The Mission to Seafarers (MtS) is issuing a last call for shipping organizations that want to take on the challenge of Adventure Race Japan, which will take place May 18 to 21, 2023. Sign-ups for participants and sponsors will close at the end of January.

This is MtS’s first maritime industry challenge of its kind in Asia. The challenge will see 200 participants follow a trail along the Izu Peninsula, a UNESCO Geopark under the watchful eye of Mount Fuji. Teams will consist of three competitors, who will start and finish the race together.

There are two race options: The Green Dragon Race for those who would like to walk much of the trail, and the Black Dragon Race for participants looking to run.

As well as taking on the race, participants will experience team-building activities, connect with industry peers during networking dinners and drinks, and support the cause of seafarer welfare.

