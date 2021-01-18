Rivertrace Ltd. has published a new white paper on digitalization, with expert insight into the evolution of smart water quality monitoring technology and electronic reporting methods.



Entitled “Maritime Industry 2.0: The Future is Digital,” the white paper explores key milestones passed in the shipping industry’s digital transformation journey to date and examines how traditional, manual methods for monitoring and record keeping are evolving toward the greater use of electronic documentation, supported by digital monitoring equipment.

The full white paper is available for download on the Rivertrace website here.

