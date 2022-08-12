Thome Group, Hafnia, Anglo American, RightShip, Rio Tinto and Wilhelmsen have joined forces to launch Maritime Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Innovation Lab 2022.



The innovation lab is an open competition for interested participants (individuals, institutions, companies, students, etc.) to submit their ideas on addressing DEI in the maritime industry.



Shortlisted teams will participate in the innovation lab to hone their pitches in preparation for a “Dragon’s Den” session with industry leaders. The winning team and their idea will be brought to life with collaboration and funding from the partner organizations involved.

The aim of the innovation lab is to uncover powerful ideas through crowdsourcing and applying rapid and agile methodology from ideation through product development.

Those interested in driving change in the maritime industry are invited to submit their ideas through the website: https://www.esg-innovation. com/maritime-dei-lab-2022.



A kickoff webinar will take place August 18. Click here to save the date and find out more about this initiative and how you can participate.

