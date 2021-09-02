MARAD Designates Six New Marine Highway Projects
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has designated six new Marine Highway Projects and a new Marine Highway Route as part of the America’s Marine Highway Program (AMHP). The AMHP encourages the use of America’s navigable waterways for the movement of freight and people as an alternative to land-based transportation.
Since its inception, the AMHP has designated 46 Marine Highway Projects. A designation makes projects on Marine Highway Routes eligible for grants when AMHP funding is available. In May, the department announced the availability of nearly $11 million in grant funding through the AMHP.
The new Route and Project Designations include:
Route Designation
Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Route Designation (M-GNM1): This
Project Designations
M-5 Coastal Connector (California/Oregon/Washington)
Guam Marine Transportation Enhancement Initiative (Guam): This
CNMI Freight Improvement Project (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands): The designation of the CNMI project will support the movement of containers between the Port of Guam and Commonwealth Port Authority ports of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. The CNMI is exploring the expansion of its maritime capacities for the shipping of inter
Missouri River Container on Barge Project (Missouri): This designation will expand options for the transportation of goods on inland waterways, including agricultural commodities in containers originating within Central Missouri from ports and terminals along the M-29, M-70, and M-55 routes to ocean ports along the Gulf on the M-10. The service will help producers to reach international markets more competitively.
Port Raritan Terminal Facility (New Jersey): This designation will support service from the Raritan Port located in New Jersey to various locations in New York City, accommodating roll-on/roll-
M-90 Transbay Freight Service Project (Wisconsin): This project will be the first in the AMHP intended to divert the transportation of large vessel modules and material-handling equipment from the highways to the waterways among Marinettte/
Learn more at dot.gov.