Adm. Charles W. Ray was relieved as vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) by Adm. Linda L. Fagan during a military change-of-command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters.

Ray served as the vice commandant since May of 2018 and led the service’s recapitalization of its legacy fleet of ships and aircraft while ensuring the Coast Guard’s 81,000 active duty, reserve, civilian and auxiliary members were “Always Ready” to answer the nation’s call. Ray retired from the Coast Guard after 40 years of service and received the Department of Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal from the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Fagan most recently served as the commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area, overseeing all Coast Guard operations in the Pacific, covering more than 74 million sq. mi. of ocean, from the U.S. western states to Asia, and from the Arctic to Antarctica.

Learn more at: www.uscg.mil.

