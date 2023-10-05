Lewis Pugh, the UNEP Patron of the Oceans who has pioneered swims in the most challenging environments on earth, including the Antarctic, the North Pole, the Red Sea and the Himalayas, has become the first person in history to swim the full length of the Hudson River unassisted.

Pugh began his swim high in the Adirondack Mountains on August 13 and finished on September 13, 2023.

The Hudson River Swim highlighted the critical importance of river health to the health of the world’s oceans and the overall global environment. Pugh addressed the United Nations General Assembly after his achievement to discuss the swim and the need for river restoration worldwide.

More information on The Hudson River Swim is available at: www. lewispughfoundation.org and www.lewispugh.com.

